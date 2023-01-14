Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BSCP stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.