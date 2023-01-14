Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.71% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.0411 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

