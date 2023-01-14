Investment Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.19. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

