Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 20,047 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,047 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Navient worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after buying an additional 1,036,333 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,038,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,530,000 after buying an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 939,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,146,000 after buying an additional 220,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navient news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Navient Trading Up 0.7 %

NAVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Navient to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Navient to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

About Navient

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

