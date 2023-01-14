Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 25,286 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,286 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hexcel by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hexcel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HXL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hexcel from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.