Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,208 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 62.53%. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoNation to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,547 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $7,651,951.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,707,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,400,119.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,404 shares of company stock worth $37,094,192 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.