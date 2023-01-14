Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 303 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $254.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.43. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.06. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTW. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $229.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total transaction of $436,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

