Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TOTL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $41.15 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $46.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.