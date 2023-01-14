Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,335 shares worth $1,286,901. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.