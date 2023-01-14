Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $2.15 Million in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RING. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,008,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RING opened at $25.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $33.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

