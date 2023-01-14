Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 156,117 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 156,117 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Chemours worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Chemours by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $796,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Chemours by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 467,394 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CC shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

