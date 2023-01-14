Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 691 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Illumina by 66.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,713 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Illumina by 9.7% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,042 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $201.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $405.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global upgraded Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.22.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

