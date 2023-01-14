Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Iridium Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

IRDM opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,541.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iridium Communications news, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,422,876.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,882,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,412 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,529. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile



Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Articles

