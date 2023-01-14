Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,238 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 104.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,824,697.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JEF stock opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

