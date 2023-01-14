John Bicket Sells 23,002 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider John Bicket sold 23,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $262,682.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,555.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, John Bicket sold 23,877 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,391.65.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $12.01 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

