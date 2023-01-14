John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 44.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $181,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.71. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $54.07.

