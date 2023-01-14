Kelly Steckelberg Sells 3,224 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $227,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $210,140.32.

On Friday, December 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ZM opened at $69.49 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.55 and a 52 week high of $164.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. Wedbush started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,291 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after acquiring an additional 929,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,800,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,040,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,955,000 after acquiring an additional 92,841 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

