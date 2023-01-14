Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $4.64

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.49. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 13,990 shares changing hands.

Separately, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 81.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

