Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $4.64

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.64, but opened at $4.49. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 13,990 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, China Renaissance downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 2.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.