Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 15.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,358,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,775,000 after buying an additional 69,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS opened at $247.15 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $302.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $658.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.20.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

