Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 14,783 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,958.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,300 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

GOOGL opened at $92.12 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

