Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Lowered by SBK Financial Inc.

SBK Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,135 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 9.3% of SBK Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $239.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

