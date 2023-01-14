Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $239.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.09.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

