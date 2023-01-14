Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,712 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $239.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.