News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in News were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC raised its position in News by 48.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in News during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in News by 65.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,481,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,494,000 after acquiring an additional 981,339 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in News by 1.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of News by 39.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Up 0.6 %

News stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. News Co. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.37.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

