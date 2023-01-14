Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock Position Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,852 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $32.04 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $534.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NOG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,372 shares of company stock worth $13,428,038 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

