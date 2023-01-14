Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $1.69

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.69, but opened at $1.65. Nutex Health shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 6,570 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Nutex Health Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

Nutex Health ( NASDAQ:NUTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nutex Health by 10.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

