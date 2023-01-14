Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Owens Corning worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 26.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,272,000 after acquiring an additional 403,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 135.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after acquiring an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 22.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,983,000 after acquiring an additional 247,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,492,000 after acquiring an additional 73,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Owens Corning by 20.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 900,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after purchasing an additional 154,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on OC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.93.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:OC opened at $91.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.82. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

