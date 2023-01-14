Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,915,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 430,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,313,000 after buying an additional 102,840 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $3,239,255.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares in the company, valued at $11,629,291.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $31.80 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

