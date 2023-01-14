Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.50% of Pacira BioSciences worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after buying an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after buying an additional 162,736 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 494,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,292,000 after buying an additional 155,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,965,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,588,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.06. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $82.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PCRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.