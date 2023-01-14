Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,887 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 567,251 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $122,827,000 after acquiring an additional 112,450 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $767,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $44,064,000 after acquiring an additional 44,154 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $238.99 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $194.54 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $5.71 per share. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

