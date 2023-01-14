PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $142.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $146.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.24.

NYSE PPG opened at $132.40 on Thursday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $168.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a 200 day moving average of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

