Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Holdings Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $89.32 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.95.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

