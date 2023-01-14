Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 183.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $15,888,629,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 243.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,910,000 after buying an additional 199,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $100.40 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $148.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average of $93.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

