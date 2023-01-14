Raymond James & Associates Buys 7,676 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $612,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 284,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,188,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,698,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total value of $566,341.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,079.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $3,565,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,037.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,494 shares of company stock worth $17,608,726. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $108.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.21 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.45. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.28 and a 1 year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $387.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

