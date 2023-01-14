Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 507,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of CarGurus worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in CarGurus by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CarGurus from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on CarGurus to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.79.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $16.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.52.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.18 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

