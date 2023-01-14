Raymond James & Associates Has $6.93 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $284,715.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have commented on BKR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.02.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $31.63 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

