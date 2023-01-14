Raymond James & Associates Has $7.95 Million Stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.16% of Crane worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Crane by 237.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter worth about $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the third quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 29.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Crane Stock Down 0.3 %

CR stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.89. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Crane Holdings, Co. has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 5,907 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $616,159.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,255,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Stories

