Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,679,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,597,000 after buying an additional 865,901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 196,717 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,385,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 212,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 104,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of KYN opened at $9.03 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $9.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.