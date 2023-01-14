Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,363 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.10% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $7,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $56.03 and a 1 year high of $70.21.

