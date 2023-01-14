Raymond James & Associates Sells 102,720 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,720 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.96% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXG. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000.

NASDAQ:FTXG opened at $27.01 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

