Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,127 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,185 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 221,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,561,052 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,401,000 after buying an additional 450,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,692,397 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $95,042,000 after buying an additional 407,987 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,939,756 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after buying an additional 670,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $49,310,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at 16.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is 30.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of 15.82 and a 12-month high of 81.69.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 32.42% and a negative net margin of 714.01%. The business had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 513.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cfra lowered shares of Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 43.38.

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total value of 58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

