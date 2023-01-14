Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.62% of First Trust Water ETF worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 516,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,435,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $84.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

