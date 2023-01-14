Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 14,500 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1,450,000.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $2,114,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $94,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter worth $33,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.86. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 67.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

