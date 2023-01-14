Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 15,064 BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,064 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $57.51 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 42.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

