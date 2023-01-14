Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.17.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $275.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.08. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $220.68 and a one year high of $311.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

About Watsco

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

