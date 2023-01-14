Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 1,450,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 19,911 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.25.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

