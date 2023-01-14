Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 63.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.57, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.53 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $34,737.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

