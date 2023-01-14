Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $713,000 Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IAC were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in IAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IAC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $52.11 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

