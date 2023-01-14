Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $742,000 Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 40.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,114,000 after buying an additional 555,295 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 182.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,841,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after buying an additional 77,458 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VST opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s payout ratio is -74.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 323,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,671.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.