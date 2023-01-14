Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $762,000 Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 557.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

OXM opened at $107.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $50,574.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $294,780.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $488,180. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

